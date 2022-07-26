Eye-catching photos spotlight patients in Novartis’ ITP digital and social awareness campaign
Blood disorder patients take centerstage in Novartis’ awareness campaign for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) framed in images shot by an award-winning photographer and author.
The “ITP in Focus” work encourages patients to stop counting platelets — a key measurement in ITP — and keep living. Photographer Kate T. Parker knew about ITP before working on the Novartis campaign, but interviewing and photographing the patients gave her a fuller understanding and appreciation for what they deal with.
Keep reading Endpoints with a free subscription
Unlock this story instantly and join 148,700+ biopharma pros reading Endpoints daily — and it's free.