Akia is one of several patients profiled in Novartis' digital campaign to raise awareness around the rare blood disorder ITP.
July 26, 2022 02:44 PM EDTUpdated July 29, 07:23 AM
Pharma
Marketing

Eye-catch­ing pho­tos spot­light pa­tients in No­var­tis’ ITP dig­i­tal and so­cial aware­ness cam­paign

Beth Snyder Bulik

Senior Editor

Blood disorder patients take centerstage in Novartis’ awareness campaign for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) framed in images shot by an award-winning photographer and author.

The “ITP in Focus” work encourages patients to stop counting platelets — a key measurement in ITP — and keep living. Photographer Kate T. Parker knew about ITP before working on the Novartis campaign, but interviewing and photographing the patients gave her a fuller understanding and appreciation for what they deal with.

Endpoints News

Keep reading Endpoints with a free subscription

Unlock this story instantly and join 148,700+ biopharma pros reading Endpoints daily — and it's free.

SPONSORED
August 22, 2022 06:00 AM EDT

Will Com­mu­ni­cat­ing with Per­son­al HCPs Get the In­dus­try Clos­er to More Di­verse and Ful­ly En­rolled Clin­i­cal Tri­als?

Syneos Health

In 2021, 50 novel medications were approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), the third-highest number of approvals on record and one of many indicators of the extraordinary advancements the medical field has seen in recent decades. But progress within the industry is not equally distributed. When acknowledging the contributions of more than 38,000 patients in its Drug Trials Snapshot of the same year, the FDA noted that “there were many programs where representation from certain racial and ethnic groups was low.” This carefully worded observation describes a long-standing limitation in the clinical trial sector.

Vas Narasimhan (Getty Images)
August 25, 2022 04:55 AM EDT
Deals

Af­ter wrestling with the San­doz prob­lem for sev­er­al years, Vas Narasimhan set­tles on a spin­out

John Carroll

Editor & Founder

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan has finally figured out how he can get Sandoz off his list of major headaches. He’s going to spin the generics giant out as a separate company.

The pharma giant says it will set up Sandoz as an independent company in H2 2023 after navigating the separation through regulators. The spinout will create a lumbering giant with a home on the SIX Swiss Exchange, an American Depositary Receipt program in the US, a pipeline of 15 biosimilars and a rep for mediocre performance.

Endpoints News

Keep reading Endpoints with a free subscription

Unlock this story instantly and join 148,700+ biopharma pros reading Endpoints daily — and it's free.

Tennis legend and social advocate champion Billie Jean King stars in Moderna's latest brand campaign and US Open sponsorship (Credit: Moderna via YouTube)
August 23, 2022 10:26 AM EDTUpdated 01:16 PM
Pharma
Marketing

Mod­er­na launch­es ‘change mak­ers’ cam­paign with icon­ic ad­vo­cate

Beth Snyder Bulik

Senior Editor

Moderna wants people to know it’s not a typical pharma company, and its newest campaign hits that point home with a legendary sports and social change agent. Billie Jean King not only changed women’s tennis, but also women’s rights, pay equity, sports stereotypes and later LGBTQ+ perceptions.

The now 78-year-old women’s sports and social advocate kicks off Moderna’s “Here’s to the Change Makers” campaign and its inaugural sponsorship of the US Open that includes a TV ad featuring tennis footage clips from the ’70s and ’80s, with a message from her today.

Endpoints News

Keep reading Endpoints with a free subscription

Unlock this story instantly and join 148,700+ biopharma pros reading Endpoints daily — and it's free.

Sean Harper, Stefan Scherer
August 25, 2022 05:00 AM EDT
Financing
Startups

Start­up out of Stan­ford scores $40M from West­lake, Light­speed to find nov­el tar­gets for im­munother­a­py

Aayushi Pratap

News Reporter

In the last decade, immunotherapy, which involves the usage of a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancers, has gained great momentum. In one variation, the treatment involves removing a patient’s T cells, a type of white blood cell, and enabling them to recognize proteins that are only present in cancer cells. Upon finding its nemesis the T cells attack the cancer cells. But the major challenge researchers face is discovering more and more of these proteins that are displayed specifically on cancer cells, said Stefan Scherer, CEO of 3T Biosciences, a San Francisco-based biotech.

Illustration: Assistant editor Kathy Wong for Endpoints News
August 23, 2022 09:22 AM EDT
Financing
In Focus

Biotech's 'sug­ar high' led to a cor­rec­tion, but win­ter dol­drums could make way for a turn­around sto­ry this fall

Kyle LaHucik

Associate Editor

In drug development, the running joke is that you can conduct well-controlled experiments, with a placebo arm and a study drug cohort.

“You can’t do that in finance,” as Karuna Therapeutics CFO Troy Ignelzi says.

As the clock struck 2022, that became glaringly obvious to an entire industry.

The massive tailwinds that fed the sails of hundreds of biotechs during the first 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic ended up stalling around the beginning of 2022, causing dozens of public and private drug developers alike to enact layoffs, prune their pipelines, shutter and search for alternatives. The Covid impact — escalating the industry’s mission to bring new treatments and vaccines to the world in record time — led to a “sugar high,” says Arda Ural, EY’s Americas market leader for life sciences.

Endpoints Premium

Premium subscription required

Unlock this article along with other benefits by subscribing to one of our paid plans.

Paul Chaplin, Bavarian Nordic CEO
August 24, 2022 02:36 PM EDT
Pharma

US con­sid­ers use of ex­pired mon­key­pox vac­cines amid ris­ing de­mand for dos­es

Nicole DeFeudis

Editor

As the US looks to stretch its stockpile of Bavarian Nordic’s monkeypox vaccine, regulators are working with the company to assess whether some expired doses can still be used.

Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin told Reuters on Wednesday that about half a million expired doses in the US’ national stockpile may still be viable, though it would be up to regulators to make the final call.

An FDA spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News that it is “actively working with Bavarian Nordic and ASPR/BARDA to obtain the necessary information to potentially requalify a subset of expired doses that meet certain quality specifications.” The New York Times recently reported that about 20 million doses of the vaccine have expired in the US national stockpile.

Endpoints News

Keep reading Endpoints with a free subscription

Unlock this story instantly and join 148,700+ biopharma pros reading Endpoints daily — and it's free.

August 24, 2022 01:30 PM EDTUpdated 04:51 PM
Pharma
FDA+

In­ter­change­abil­i­ty with­out switch­ing stud­ies: FDA ex­plains why a new Lu­cen­tis biosim­i­lar may be a game-chang­er

Zachary Brennan

Senior Editor

Of the nearly 40 biosimilars approved to date by the FDA, only three have won the coveted interchangeability designation so far, meaning that like small-molecule generic drugs, they can be  substituted at the pharmacy counter without the intervention of the prescriber.

Interchangeable biosimilars have been limited so far, as the FDA has made clear that in order to obtain this designation, sponsors have to meet additional requirements that other biosimilars don’t have to meet, including so-called switching studies where sponsors show that the risk of diminished efficacy or safety from switching between a biosimilar and its reference product “is not greater than the risk of using the reference product without such alternation or switch.”

Michelle Longmire, Medable CEO (Photo Credit: Jeff Rumans)
August 24, 2022 10:29 AM EDTUpdated 01:23 PM
People

Two de­cen­tral­ized tri­als star­tups prove they're not im­mune to broad­er wave of biotech lay­offs

Kyle LaHucik

Associate Editor

After raising heaps of capital during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic to help biopharmas shift to virtual clinical studies, a few decentralized clinical trials providers have conducted layoffs in recent months as they adjust business priorities, Endpoints News has learned.

That includes privately held Medable, which disclosed a $304 million Series D last October, and Science 37, which also began trading last October after a SPAC merger.

Credit: Shutterstock
August 23, 2022 01:13 PM EDT
Pharma
FDA+
Marketing

So much to say, so lit­tle space. FDA-led stud­ies as­sess risk in­for­ma­tion on so­cial me­dia

Nicole DeFeudis

Editor

How should pharma companies use the limited character space in a promotional tweet? While including risk information in the body of a post made patients more likely to recognize potential dangers, new FDA-led research suggests it also made them less likely to pursue more information.

The FDA said in draft guidance back in 2014 that if a company promotes a drug on social media, it should also include the most serious risks in the body of that post — regardless of character-space limitations (CSL). Regulators told drugmakers to include a link devoted solely to the communication of risks.

Endpoints News

Keep reading Endpoints with a free subscription

Unlock this story instantly and join 148,700+ biopharma pros reading Endpoints daily — and it's free.

Eye-catch­ing pho­tos spot­light pa­tients in No­var­tis’ ITP dig­i­tal and so­cial aware­ness cam­paign

Will Com­mu­ni­cat­ing with Per­son­al HCPs Get the In­dus­try Clos­er to More Di­verse and Ful­ly En­rolled Clin­i­cal Tri­als?

Af­ter wrestling with the San­doz prob­lem for sev­er­al years, Vas Narasimhan set­tles on a spin­out

Mod­er­na launch­es ‘change mak­ers’ cam­paign with icon­ic ad­vo­cate

Start­up out of Stan­ford scores $40M from West­lake, Light­speed to find nov­el tar­gets for im­munother­a­py

Biotech's 'sug­ar high' led to a cor­rec­tion, but win­ter dol­drums could make way for a turn­around sto­ry this fall

US con­sid­ers use of ex­pired mon­key­pox vac­cines amid ris­ing de­mand for dos­es

In­ter­change­abil­i­ty with­out switch­ing stud­ies: FDA ex­plains why a new Lu­cen­tis biosim­i­lar may be a game-chang­er

Two de­cen­tral­ized tri­als star­tups prove they're not im­mune to broad­er wave of biotech lay­offs

So much to say, so lit­tle space. FDA-led stud­ies as­sess risk in­for­ma­tion on so­cial me­dia